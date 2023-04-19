Infrastructure Investment Trust, Cube Highways Trust, on Wednesday listed its units, after having raised ₹5,226 crore through a private placement of units and getting Canadian pension investment manager British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company as new anchor investors.

The InvIT, sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte and Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte, has a portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets with a total length of 1,423.60 km.

Also read: All you need to know about InvITs and infrastructure funding

The first tranche of assets held by the InvIT will have 17 NHAI toll road assets and one NHAI annuity road asset. These road assets are located across 11 States, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

In addition, Cube Highways also has the right of first offer for seven more highway assets. The InvIT has also signed a facility agreement for $1.2 billion with the State Bank of India that will be used to refinance existing debt within the initial portfolio.

Also read NSE launches index to track performance of REITs, InvITs