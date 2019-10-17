DCW approves allotment of 3.30 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each

The board of DCW has approved the allotment of 3.30 crore equity shares of face value ₹2 each at ₹18 a share, aggregating to ₹59.40 crore to promoters and business associates, including relatives of business associates and investors (allottees). It also approved the allotment of about 70.39 lakh warrants convertible into equity shares each at ₹18 a share, aggregating to ₹3.167 crore (towards 25 per cent of the issue price paid by the allottees). Shares of DCW jumped 2.47 per cent at ₹14.50 on the BSE.