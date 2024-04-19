The subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL), Mahadhan Agritech Ltd (MAL), (also formerly known as Smartchem Technologies Limited (STL), has signed an agreement with Israel-based Haifa Group, a multinational corporation and global supplier of specialty plant nutrients for agricultural innovation.

Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of DFPCL, said, “We believe this collaboration will bring positive change in the agricultural sector, thereby empowering farmers.”

“Through this collaboration, we will also take special practices and innovations of Mahadhan Agritech to other geographies in the developing world to improve yields and agri produce and quality,” said Motti Levin, CEO of Haifa Group, Israel.

Deepak Fertilisers stock traded at ₹552.20 on the BSE, higher by 1.15 per cent as of 1.10 pm.