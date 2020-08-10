Stocks

Defence stocks in limelight; zoom up to 9 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

Defence stocks on Monday jumped up to 9 per cent after the announcement that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters under a staggered timeline till 2024, in a mega push to boost domestic production.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited zoomed 9.17 per cent, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd 8.74 per cent, Astra Microwave Products 5.48 per cent, Bharat Dynamics 4.16 per cent, BEML jumped 3.95 per cent and Apollo Micro Systems 3.63 per cent on the BSE.

“Government’s action to boost domestic defence productions helped gains in defence stocks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In a mega push to boost domestic defence production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that India would stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems under a staggered timeline till 2024.

Announcing on Twitter, the defence minister estimated that the domestic defence industry would receive contracts worth almost ₹4 lakh crore within the next five to seven years as a result of the decision to prune the import list of defence platforms and equipment.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 10, 2020
stocks and shares
defence
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.