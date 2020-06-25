`Delisting emerging as a nice theme for stock traders’

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
A spate of voluntary delisting proposals in India’s $1.8 trillion stock market is stoking bets on which companies will be the next to go private.
In the last two months, the majority owners of Vedanta Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Hexaware Technologies Ltd. have proposed buying out all publicly traded shares amid the coronavirus-induced selloff in stocks. With speculation rife that other firms will follow, television channel CNBC-TV18 last month reported that Diageo Plc. is exploring options to delist United Spirits Ltd., while some traders are betting that U.S.-based Oracle Corp. can privatize its Indian unit.
Enthusiasm to invest in shares of public companies that can go private matches a trend seen in Singapore in recent years. The premium for privatizations and takeovers in the city-state averaged about 15 per cent between 2017 to July 2019, according to data from DBS Bank Ltd. The strategy was earlier seen in India after the global financial crisis, and, in 2009, at least one local fund manager opened a fund to buy shares in companies seen to have a high likelihood of delisting.
I have some stocks that are bets on delisting due to their cash-rich foreign parents, said Chokkalingam G, head of an investment advisory at Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt. in Mumbai. A fall in stock valuations and the rupee is underpinning investments in the likely delisting candidates.
While the S&P BSE Sensex has risen 34 per cent from a low in March, the gauge is still down 15 per cent this year. Meanwhile, the rupee is Asia’s worst-performing currency after falling almost 6 per cent versus the dollar in the period, boosting the appeal of India assets for foreigners.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources last month was the first company to propose delisting of its India listed Vedanta. Its shares had collapsed about 40 per cent between Jan. 1 through May 12 -- the day before the announcement. The stock has since pared the year-to-date loss to 28 per cent. Adani Power has lost 39 per cent of its market value so far in 2020.
Spokeswomen for Oracle and Diageo did not immediately reply to the emails seeking comments.
Delisting is emerging as a nice theme for traders. They buy the rumour and sell on the news or the lack of it, said Sameer Kalra, an investment strategist at Target Investing in Mumbai. Successful completion of at least one delisting and a couple of more offers will put it more firmly on investors radars.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...