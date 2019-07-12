Stocks

DEN Networks hits near 2-month high on Q1 profit

Reuters July 12 | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Shares of DEN Networks Ltd rose as much as 7.3 per cent to ₹67.5, their highest since May 20. At 10.50 am, the stocks of DEN Networks were trading 9.24 per cent higher at ₹68.55.

Cable TV and broadband service provider posted June-quarter profit of ₹112.3 million ($1.64 mln), compared to loss of ₹307 million year ago. The total revenue jumped 15 per cent. Last year, DEN reported exceptional item of ₹21,100 crore, leading to a loss.

More than 763,446 shares traded, compared with their 30-day moving average of about 76,800 shares. Up to last close, shares of DEN have fallen 10.5 per cent this year, while peer Hathway Cable and Datacom down ~26 per cent in the same period ($1 = 68.5100 Indian rupees).

Published on July 12, 2019
stocks and shares
Quarterly Results
Den Networks Ltd
Next Story

KPR Mill hits near 3-month low
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
KPR Mill hits near 3-month low