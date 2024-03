Dilip Buildcon Ltd has secured a tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Tamil Nadu.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing. the tender is to improve the alignment of Thoppur Ghat Section in Dharmapuri Salem Section of NH-44 on hybrid annuity basis.

The project cost is valued at ₹548 crore and is said to be completed in 36 months.

DBL stock closed at ₹436.50 on the NSE on Thursday, higher by 1.01 per cent.