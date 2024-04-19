The wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, has signed an agreement with Longcheer and commenced the production, manufacturing and sale of smartphones.

Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dixon Technologies (India), said, “It gives us immense pleasure to partner with ‘Longcheer’ to undertake manufacturing and sale of smartphones for large global brands with Longcheer’s design and technology.”

The company had earlier entered into a share purchase agreement with Ismartu India Private Limited.

Dixon stock declined by 2.19 per cent to trade at ₹7,333.90 on the NSE as of 12.34 pm.