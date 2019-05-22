Stocks

DLF hits one-month high on robust Q4 profit growth

Reuters Mumbai | Updated on May 22, 2019 Published on May 22, 2019

Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 5.7 per cent to Rs 181.2, their highest since April 22.

The real estate firm's March-quarter profit jumped 76 per cent to Rs 437 crore, the company said in a statement.

The revenue from the operations jumped 81.5 per cent to Rs 2500 crore.

The company is striving to achieve a net sales of approximately Rs 2700 during FY20.

Published on May 22, 2019
stocks and shares
DLF Ltd
Next Story

Dewan Housing Finance sinks on reports of deposit curbs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dewan Housing Finance sinks on reports of deposit curbs