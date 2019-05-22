DLF hits one-month high on robust Q4 profit growth

Clean fun: Some facts about rainwater harvesting
Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 5.7 per cent to Rs 181.2, their highest since April 22.
The real estate firm's March-quarter profit jumped 76 per cent to Rs 437 crore, the company said in a statement.
The revenue from the operations jumped 81.5 per cent to Rs 2500 crore.
The company is striving to achieve a net sales of approximately Rs 2700 during FY20.
Name of the Company: ZunRoof Tech Set up in: 2016 Based in: Gurgaon, Haryana Founder: Pranesh Chaudhary, ...
Adidas is using plastic recovered from the seas to make shoes, jerseys and football kits
Though they face headwinds, developers of green energy remain upbeat while gearing up for a mid-course ...
Expansion plans and sound business prospects are positives
The company’s plans to revive growth in the domestic market hold promise
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Andhra Sugars jumped 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaking above a ...
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...