DLF hits one-month high on robust Q4 profit growth

Shares of DLF Ltd rise as much as 5.7 per cent to Rs 181.2, their highest since April 22.

The real estate firm's March-quarter profit jumped 76 per cent to Rs 437 crore, the company said in a statement.

The revenue from the operations jumped 81.5 per cent to Rs 2500 crore.

The company is striving to achieve a net sales of approximately Rs 2700 during FY20.