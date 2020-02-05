DLF stock now in recovery mode

After a 12 per cent tumble on Budget day, the stock of DLF recover some lost ground in the past two trading sessions. It gained 6 per cent accompanied by above-average volume on Tuesday to close at ₹245.3, ahead of Q3 results announcement today. There has been a rise in daily volumes over the past four trading sessions. The stock faces a crucial resistance at ₹262 that has been capping the upside since mid-December year last. A rally above this level can test ₹270. Supports are at ₹235 and ₹220.