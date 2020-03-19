10.03 am

FII Data: As per the market data, the foreign investors remained net sellers in Indian capital markets as they pulled out more than ₹5,085.35 crore on Wednesday.

9.51 am

Oriental Refractories to move NCLAT for merger

Shares of Oriental Refractories will remain in focus, as the company has decided to appeal against an NCLT order. Earlier, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between Orient Refractories and RHI India Private Ltd and RHI Clasil Private Ltd and their respective shareholders were rejected by the Mumbia bench of National Company Law Tribunal. Oriental Refractories has decided to file an appeal to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the order.

9.48 am

Covid-19 impact: Will ₹1-lakh threshold for insolvency plea under IBC be reviewed?

In a bid to avoid frivolous applications under the IBC, one of the amendments to the insolvency law passed in Parliament on March 13 — the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2020 — put in place a minimum threshold for certain class of creditors to initiate insolvency proceedings. Read more here

9.45 am

Markets update: Indian shares sinked in line with other markets on Thursday, as a global selloff triggered by fears over the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic showed little sign of abating.

At 9.43 am, the NSE index were down 6.18%. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index, which fell 5.5% on Wednesday, has plumbed multi-year lows and shed 30% this year.

Globally, the dollar surged, bonds plunged and markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace.

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 8,000 lives globally, disrupting business and ravaging markets worldwide. In India, it has killed three and infected more than 130 people.

9.25 am

Opening bell: There’s no stopping carnage on Indian stock market after coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent global sell-offs.

At 9.20 am, the Sensex was quoted at 27,332.19, down 1537 points or 5.33 per cent. The Nifty too fell 442 points or 5.22 per cent at 8,026.

9.11 am

Dollar surges, stocks fall as ECB fails to stop panic

The dollar surged, bonds plunged, and global markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stock futures fell 2 per cent. The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3 per cent to a more than 17-year low, and Asian markets gave up initial gains made after the ECB had announced a bond-buying programme. Read more here

9.09 am

Day Trading Guide for March 19, 2020

₹878 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 865 850 900 923 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹865 levels

₹535 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 525 515 545 555 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹525 levels

₹150 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 147 143 153 157 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹153 levels

₹65 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 63 60 69 73 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels

₹968 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 955 938 985 1000 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹955 levels

₹214 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 209 200 220 228 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels

₹1650 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1625 1600 1675 1700 Go short with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,625 levels

8433 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8360 8300 8500 8600 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 8,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.08 am

Oil India (₹83.1): Buy

Investors with a short-term view and contrarian stance can buy the stock of Oil India at current levels. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index, the stock jumped 16 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday. Besides, there has been an increase in daily volume over the past one month. Read more here