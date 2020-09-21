Dow, S&P 500 slip to 2-month low

US stocks slumped to a two-month low amid growing concern over tighter coronavirus restrictions and as a report detailed suspicious transactions at global banks. Treasuries and the dollar climbed. The S&P 500 dropped for a fourth day – its longest slide since February – with commodity and industrial companies leading losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.62 per cent at 26,932.97. The S&P 500 was down 2.21 per cent at 3,246.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.58 per cent at 10,622.667.Agencies