Dr Reddy’s scrip surges 7% on generic launch in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s scrip zoomed 7.59 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday after it announced the launch of a generic in US.

The scrip is trading at ₹2,821.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by noon on Friday gaining 7.69 per cent over the previous close on Thursday.

The Hyderabad-based company launched Pyrimethamine Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) Tablets in the US market. The product is the only AB-rated generic version Daraprim (pyrimethamine) Tablets approved by the USFDA.

The Daraprim (pyrimethamine) brand had U.S. sales of approximately $10 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.