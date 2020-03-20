Stocks

Dr Reddy’s scrip surges 7% on generic launch in US

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on March 20, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s scrip zoomed 7.59 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday after it announced the launch of a generic in US.

The scrip is trading at ₹2,821.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by noon on Friday gaining 7.69 per cent over the previous close on Thursday.

The Hyderabad-based company launched Pyrimethamine Tablets, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) Tablets in the US market. The product is the only AB-rated generic version Daraprim (pyrimethamine) Tablets approved by the USFDA.

The Daraprim (pyrimethamine) brand had U.S. sales of approximately $10 million for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020, according to IQVIA Health.

