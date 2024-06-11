Shares of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCIL) hit the upper circuit on receipt of a new work order worth ₹2,015.9 crore.

The company has received a contract from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA), pertaining to the maintenance dredging in the Hooghly Estuary, primarily focusing on the shipping channel leading to Haldia Dock.

The contract is for a duration of five years.

DCIL stock ended the day’s trade at ₹1,048.90 on the NSE, higher by 10 per cent at its upper circuit.