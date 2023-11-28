Easy Trip Planners Ltd’s shares were up by 0.28 per cent after the company’s website, EaseMyTrip.com, introduced a new travel program titled “Explore Bharat - Discover the Soul of India.” The program offers a journey through the myriad traditions, languages, and religions, that form the cultural mosaic of India.

It aims to provide insights into India’s richness, with planned itineraries covering locations from the palaces of Rajasthan to the backwaters of Kerala.

The company mentioned that the program is expected to contribute positively to inbound tourism with its tailor-made itineraries, amenities, transportation, and premium lodging.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip said, “Explore Bharat- Discover the Soul of India, goes beyond being a travel program; it serves as a journey into the heart of Bharat. At EaseMyTrip, we believe in creating experiences that surpass destinations providing travellers with a connection to the essence of this incredible nation. Through Explore Bharat we aim to showcase the facets of India – from its palaces to iconic landmarks – offering an enriching and captivating journey. We are excited to introduce this program and extend an invitation to travellers to experience the offering. Join us as we explore the extraordinary, where every moment is filled with discovery and adventure.”

The shares were up by 0.31 per cent to Rs 38.87 at 10.25 am on the BSE.