Easy Trip Planners Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.4 per cent after the company’s EaseMyTrip, an online travel tech platform, and the Government of Uttarakhand joined forces to enhance the state’s global tourism appeal through a deal valued at over ₹250 crore. This collaboration was formalised with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Summit in London, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The partnership aims to thrust Uttarakhand into the international tourism spotlight. It will encompass the launch of a series of joint marketing campaigns targeting diverse markets including the UK/Europe, Middle East, Asia, USA/Canada, and more. Leveraging EaseMyTrip’s global reach, these campaigns are poised to boost awareness and draw tourists and events to Uttarakhand.

A pivotal aspect of this collaboration is the development of a state-endorsed Homestay online program, which holds the potential to revolutionise Uttarakhand’s burgeoning tourism sector. It invites travellers while creating opportunities for local residents to participate actively in and benefit from the state’s tourism industry.

