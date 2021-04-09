Emkay in tie-up with Stockal

Emkay Global Financial Services has tied up with Stockal - a global investment platform to help its clients invest in US-listed stocks and securities. The association will provide access to the thematic investments available in the US equity market such as FAANG stocks, which have been the major contributors to the rise in the US market in the past few years due to their potential to disrupt the current and future technology landscape. Ashish Ranawade, Head of Products, Emkay Wealth Management, said, "Diversification is critical as it reduces risk and helps optimise gains.”