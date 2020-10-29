Equities on downward spiral; Sensex sheds 197 points

Indian stock market indices fell on Thursday, ahead of the expiry of October derivative contracts, while infrastructure stocks declined after weak results from Larsen and Toubro.

AT 9.45 am, The 30-share index declined 196.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 39,725.72. It touched an early low of 39,524.25.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty too fell 63.10 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 11,666.75.

The market breadth was clearly negative on the Nifty.

Out the 50 shares in the Nifty segment, the declining scrips were higher at 39, and the number of advancing shares was lesser at 11.

Major losers that dragged the markets lower were Titan, which fell 4 per cent, L&T sheds 3 per cent, ONGC lost 2.35%, Tata Motors was down 2% and Bajaj Auto fell 1.50%.

Axis Bank rose 1.60% to Rs 512.60 on the NSE today after the private bank reported a profit for the September quarter.