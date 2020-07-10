Equities slip lower amid worries on economy

Most stocks are slumping on Thursday amid worries that recent improvements in the economy may be set to stall as coronavirus cases continue to climb in India.

According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed negative trend in global equities as concerns over fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and its impact on economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment.

After opening lowr at 36,555.13, the BSE benchmark Sensex moved up to a high of 36,719.76, before being traded at 36,698.78, down by 44 points.

On the NSE, the Nifty too was down 12.40 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 10,801.05.

Public sector bank SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack today, falling nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Reliance were among the gainers providing support to the market.

The market breadth was negative today. On the NSE, the decliners were higher at 30 and the advancers were at 20.

PTI adds:

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, purchasing equities worth Rs 212.77 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.22 crore and the death toll has topped 5.54 lakh.

In India, the number of infections spiked to 7.93 lakh and the death toll rose to 21,604.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.

US stocks too ended on a tepid note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.59 per cent to $42.10 per barrel.