Equities slip lower amid worries on economy

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Most stocks are slumping on Thursday amid worries that recent improvements in the economy may be set to stall as coronavirus cases continue to climb in India.
According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed negative trend in global equities as concerns over fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and its impact on economic recovery weighed on investor sentiment.
After opening lowr at 36,555.13, the BSE benchmark Sensex moved up to a high of 36,719.76, before being traded at 36,698.78, down by 44 points.
On the NSE, the Nifty too was down 12.40 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 10,801.05.
Public sector bank SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack today, falling nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Reliance were among the gainers providing support to the market.
The market breadth was negative today. On the NSE, the decliners were higher at 30 and the advancers were at 20.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, purchasing equities worth Rs 212.77 crore, provisional exchange data showed.
The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.22 crore and the death toll has topped 5.54 lakh.
In India, the number of infections spiked to 7.93 lakh and the death toll rose to 21,604.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.
US stocks too ended on a tepid note in overnight session.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.59 per cent to $42.10 per barrel.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...