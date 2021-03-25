Equity MFs underperform benchmark in last one-year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Notwithstanding the tremendous bounceback of equity markets from the Covid-19 led impact, most mutual fund equity schemes have underperformed their benchmark indices and have delivered negative returns.
For instance, 93 per cent of the large cap funds have underperformed their benchmark index and have delivered a negative return of five per cent from February 2020 till March 22, 2021 (Covid-induced bear market). Similarly, 82 per cent of the small and multi-cap funds have under-performed their benchmark and have delivered a negative return of five per cent each.
The performance of other category funds such as large-, mid- and Equity Linked Savings Schemes have also disappointed investors in the period under review.
Gaurav Misra, co-Head-Equity at Mirae Asset Investment Managers India said there was a bit of a dislocation in the short term as strong FII inflows have been the key determinant in the market. However, over the medium-term, businesses will get sifted on fundamentals of growth and quality of growth. Thus, in the medium term, proper stock selection will determine outcomes, he said.
Though mutual funds have seen a heavy outflow across equity schemes on profit-booking in the last few months, fund flows into equity schemes have kept pace in the second half of last year except during the lockdown and truncated economic activity in the months March to May, said a CEO of a top mutual fund house.
Melvyn Santarita, Research Analyst at Morningstar India said last summer, the rally in the index was led by a few stocks like Reliance Industries but mutual funds were barred by regulations from investing over 10 per cent of their assets in a single stock. Historically, actively managed funds have always underperformed in bull markets, he added.
Stock picking skills of the fund managers will continue to be tested even in the current market-run as it is driven by excess liquidity unleased by central banks across the globe to salvage Covid-hit economy, rather than being guided by fundamentals, said an analyst.
George Joseph, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, ITI Mutual Fund said the outperformance of mid- and small-cap segment has just started after a gap of three years of underperformance compared to large caps. “We believe this outperformance is going to stay for next 4-5 years and all the funds skewed towards mid- and small-cap segment will do very well,” he added.
