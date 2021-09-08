Equity mutual funds attract ₹8,666-crore in August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Equity mutual funds attracted a little over ₹8,666 crore in August, making it the sixth consecutive monthly net inflow, on staggering investment in flexi-cap category.
In comparison, such funds witnessed a net inflow on ₹22,583 crore in July on huge investments in flexi-cap category, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Wednesday.
Equity schemes saw net inflow of ₹5,988 crore in June, ₹10,083 crore in May, ₹3,437 crore in April and ₹9,115 crore in March. Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021.
The inflow pushed assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry to an all-time high of ₹36.6 lakh crore at August-end from ₹35.32 lakh crore at July-end.
According to the data, inflows into equity and equity-linked open ended schemes were at ₹8,666.68 crore in August.
Within the categories of equity funds, flexi-cap segment saw highest net infusion of ₹4,741 crore, followed by focussed funds that witnessed a net investment of ₹3,073 crore and sectoral funds that attracted ₹1,885 crore.
However, multi-cap, large-cap, small-cap funds, equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and value fund witnessed outflows last month.
Apart from equities, investors put in ₹18,706 crore in hybrid funds in the month under review. This included ₹16,571 crore in arbitrage funds.
Further, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of ₹24 crore last month, compared to net outflow of ₹61.5 crore in July.
In addition, investors infused a net sum of ₹1,074 crore in debt mutual funds in the month under review compared to a net ₹73,964 crore in July.
Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of ₹32,976 crore across all segments last month, compared to an inflow of ₹1.14 lakh crore in July.
