BSE Sensex rose by 229.47 pts or 0.32 per cent to trade at 73,005.60 as of 12.35 pm; and Nifty 50 was up 84.65 pts or 0.38 per cent at 22,188.70.

India VIX was at 20.40, down by 0.97 per cent.

Nifty pharma, healthcare index, and FMCG continued to trade in the negative territory. Nifty IT slipped by 0.02 per cent to trade at 33,069.50 as of 12.37 pm.

Nifty metal increased by 2.36 per cent to trade at 9,309.70. In addition, nifty auto, media, and consumer durables stock traded over 1 per cent.

The stocks that emerged as top gainers as of 12.38 pm were Adani Enterprises, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel. Meanwhile, Cipla, Axis Bank, Nestle India,Britannia, and TCS were top decliners.

Other Adani stocks that advanced on the NSE include Adani Total Gas (5.59%), Adani Power (4.41%), Adani Energy Solutions (4.05%), Ambuja Cements (3.71%), ACC (2.87%), Adani Green Energy (2.39%), and Adani Wilmar (2.30%).

On the BSE, 3,797 stocks were traded as of 12.45 pm, of which 2,617 stocks advanced, 1,045 declined and 135 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 137, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24.

In addition, 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit and 176 traded in the lower circuit.

Hero Motocorp has hit a 52-week high at ₹5,045 on the NSE. As of 12.47 pm, the stock traded higher by 2.65 per cent at ₹5,015.

Varun Beverages stock rose 3.02 per cent to trade at ₹1,521.85 on the NSE after the company reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹547.98 crore in the first quarter ended March 2024.