Exxaro Tiles lists with 5% gains

Exxaro Tiles debuted on a positive note on the bourses on Monday, listing at a 5 per cent premium against the IPO price of ₹120.

It opened at ₹126 on the BSE with ₹6.00 or 5 per cent gains against the issue price. It gained further to reach a high of ₹132.30, up ₹12.30 or 10.25 per cent against the issue price.

On the NSE as well, after opening at ₹126, it was trading at ₹132.30, up 10.25 per cent over the issue price.

The IPO of Exxaro Tiles, which plans to raise about ₹161 crore, through a fresh issue of ₹134.23 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 22.38 lakh shares, was subscribed 22.65 times. The company had fixed the price at ₹120, upper end of the price band of ₹118-120. The company had raised ₹161 crore through the IPO.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 40 times while HNIs and QIBs portions received bids for 5.36 times and 17.67 times. Employee portion got 2.53 times.

The vitrified tiles manufacturer had raised ₹23.68 crore from two anchor investors ahead of issue opening.