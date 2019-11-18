Eyes on Amtek Auto, Gujarat Apollo results

Amek Auto, whose shares have been suspended by the exchages due to penal reasons, will declare its quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 on Monday. The beleagured firm had reported a loss of ₹78.42 crore and revenues of ₹212.77 crore for the quarter ended June 2019. For FY-2019, Amtek Auto had posted a loss of ₹356.60 crore and revenues of ₹1,135.68 crore. Besides, the board of Gujarat Apollo Industries will also declare its results on Monday.