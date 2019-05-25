Eyes on GAIL bonus as board meets Monday

The board of GAIL (India) will meet on Monday (May 27) to consider the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019. It will also consider recommendations on the final dividend for 2018-19, if any. Besides, the board will also consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares. Shareholders would keen to know the bonus ratio and the record date. In March 2017 and in March 2018, the PSU major had declared 1:3 bonus.