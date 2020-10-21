Stocks

FCI raises ₹8,000 cr on BSE platform

Updated on October 21, 2020

Food Corporation of India on Wednesday raised ₹8,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement through BSE Bond platform, an exchange statement said. FCI has received 351 bids for ₹27,392.40 crore, more than 13.5 times of the issue size, the statement added. BSE, which had launched the platform in July 2016 for debt securities, said in the current month alone corporate bonds and commercial papers worth ₹1.03 lakh crore got listed. In the current fiscal so far, India Inc raised ₹8.32 lakh crore as compared to ₹9.05 lakh crore in the previous financial year, it further said.

