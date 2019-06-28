Focus on 8K Miles, RCap, Reliance Home results

Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, and 8K Miles Software will declare their results for the period ended March 2019 on Friday. RCap said the date has been fixed keeping in view the current engagement of the entire management team in several ongoing asset monetisation programmes, involving estimated debt reduction of ₹10,000-12,000 crore in the current fiscal. For Reliance Home, the date has been fixed considering its strategic transformation.