FPIs go all guns blazing on IPOs

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) last week sent a chill down the spine of retail investors, even as the clear trend of the former offloading shares in secondary market and investing big time in primary issues became noticeable.
As per NSDL data, FPIs sold shares worth ₹25,918 crore through stock exchanges this month up to November 26. During the same period, they invested ₹27,317 crore in the primary market despite loss-making new age businesses tapping the capital market with unprecedented valuations.
FPIs’ total investment in capital market this year up to November 26 was at ₹52,123 crore.
Among the recent issues, FPIs invested ₹1,570 crore in FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa), ₹1,400 crore in PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar) and ₹7,500 crore in One 97 Communications (Paytm).
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said the big selling in secondary market was due to concerns over stretched valuations.
The sustained selling also reflects the downgrade of India rating from overweight to neutral by many foreign brokerages.
Vijayakumar said the enthusiastic FPI investment in the primary market partly arises from the attractive listing gains from most IPOs. However, the sudden spike in Covid cases globally has stoked concerns on economic recovery and spooked the bull run in domestic markets. The bellwether Sensex on Friday plunged 1,687 points to 57,107.
Marquee investors such as BlackRock, CPPIB (Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and some prestigious universities lost heavily when the Paytm stock tanked about 40 per cent from the issue price in two days after listing, sending out a clear message that pricing the new-age tech IPOs is an extremely complex task, said Vijayakumar.
Nevertheless, most of the other IPOs this year had delivered good returns. Of the 74 initial public offers that had hit the market, 55 had listed at a huge premium.
Though rising inflation and reviving Covid cases remain a major concern, the Indian economy and corporates are in a much better shape with deleveraged balance sheet and gearing to kick off another capex cycle on the back of low interest rates, said an analyst.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...