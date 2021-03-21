FPIs net buyers at Rs 8,642 crore in March so far

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Foreign portfolio investors have invested a net sum of Rs 8,642 crore in Indian markets so far in March.
According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors poured in Rs 14,202 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 5,560 crore from debt segment between March 1-19.
This took the total net investment to Rs 8,642 crore.
Prior to this, overseas investors had invested Rs 23,663 crore in Indian markets in February and Rs 14,649 crore in January, on a net basis.
"After treading cautiously for some time, volatility and correction in the market this week brought them back into domestic equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.
In addition, there is a gush of liquidity in the global financial markets after US announced a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, which ensured regular flow of assets into emerging markets like India, he added.
Also, a rejig in some of the global indices led to net inflows into Indian equities. However, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that FPI flows have turned choppy following the spike in bond yields in the US.
Globally, markets have turned cautious on inflation fears, he added.
Except India, most Asian and emerging markets have seen FPI outflows. "Taiwan has witnessed the highest FPI outflows this month to date at $ 4.5 billion. This calendar year to date, South Korea and Taiwan have seen FPI outflows of $11 billion and $7 billion, respectively. India is the only emerging market to have received healthy FPI flows," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.
The rising number of cases in India might temporarily affect the markets but that is not going to change India's longer term appeal, as per co-founder and COO at Groww, Harsh Jain.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...