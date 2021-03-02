Frequent tech glitches will affect trust in the system: CJ George

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government’s new policies are heading in the right direction at least from the point of view of capital markets, said CJ George, Managing Director, Geojit Financial Services. “There are visible signs of large becoming larger in the corporate world helping the listed universe,” he told in an interaction with Businessline. George talks about on recent NSE technical glitch, competition, market outlook and other host of things.
This is the boldest budget we had in a long time and it seems like FM have used the crisis as an opportunity to push the ideas of markets and private capital for future growth in line with the economic philosophy of the ruling party. We can expect companies and sectors focused on domestic economy to do better due to rebound in business post the Covid lockdown and a growth focused budget.
Trading disruptions due to technical glitches are far too many these days either be at stock exchanges or at the depositories. The traders in the market were in for a major shock last week due to the disruption in trading in NSE due to technical glitches as there was no clue about what was happening due to lack of communication.
We were not able to effectively communicate with clients, but we did update them about the status throughout the downtime. Most important at times of trading disruption is active communication between exchanges and members on the one hand and between members and clients on the other hand. For once interoperability came as a rescue in cash segment for brokers and clients as there was no communication regarding re-opening.
Thanks to the vibrancy of the markets, the trading volumes are intact at the moment. But repeated instances will affect the trust in the system and the volumes too.
We have seen robust buying by FIIs driven by global liquidity and this has triggered a strong rally leading to higher inflows to EMs. India has an advantage as we are witnessing a simultaneous rebound in the economy backed by announcement of structural reforms. Market trend is also supported by a surge in investment by retail and domestic non-institutional investors (Non MF).
We can foresee excellent revival in business and growth in market share for listed universe and this can lead to a sharp upgrades in future earnings growth.
Yes, because the Indian economy is on a growth trajectory. This is a buy-on-dips market and the long-term trend is positive. In the near-term we can expect some consolidation given solid gains made during the last three quarters. So, instead of choosing lump sum investment options, I would suggest value buying and systematic investments (SIP) in direct equity and MF.
Our house view is that IT, healthcare and chemical sectors are on a strong foothold although these are already discounted. They may be expensive on a near-term basis, but further re-rating is highly possible. So, step-by-step buying is suggested to develop a good allocation in the portfolio.
Cyclical, Industrial, Infra, Consumption and Metals are suggested on a short to medium-term basis due to strong demand foreseen in the future and the upside in commodity prices will trigger good earnings growth in the next one to two years.
Yes, definitely. As there is no human bias in the selection process, investors can be confident that the rule/discipline-based stock selection is the underlying process behind the advice they are receiving. There are now many platforms that use AI and at Geojit, the global investments carried out through Stockal platform also use AI for guidance.
In our Smartfolios platform also, we have AI-based stock selection process. So AI is here to stay and more applications and products will be developed in the fintech space.
Yes, discount brokers are attracting the attention of traders more than investors. With Covid lockdown this trend of gambling without much research or study is on the rise.
As for investors, I feel that those who really have set goals and want to create wealth in the long term should look to guidance and support. And this is one area Geojit specialises in as we have a strong client advisory experience resulting in our best ever 9 month's results during the April to December period of 20/21
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...