Kilburn Engineering Limited has received orders worth ₹35.44 crore. Rotary Dryers & Fluid Bed Cooler: ₹19.40 crore; Paddle Dryers: ₹11.23 crore; Tea Dryers ₹1.88 crore; spares and others: ₹2.93 crore. During FY23-24, total orders bagged by the company amounted to ₹276 crore.

IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 7 sold 10 lakh equity shares of Protean eGov Technologies at an average price of ₹1,221.92 crore, worth ₹122.19 crore through open market transactions. According to BSE bulk deal data, however, Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 5 lakh shares in Protean at an average price of ₹1,220 a share.

Patanjali Foods has been served a show cause notice by the GST intelligence department, asking the company to explain why input tax credit worth ₹27.46 crore should not be recovered from it. Patanjali has received the notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Chandigarh Zonal Unit, according to a regulatory filing made by the company on April 26.

Bharti Airtel has allotted equity shares worth about Rs 246 crore to its foreign debt bond holders that are due for maturity in February 2025, according to a regulatory filing. The company had issued $1,000 million 1.50 per cent convertible bonds due 2025 in January 2020 that were convertible into company’s fully-paid up equity shares.

Tata Chemicals has reported a net loss of ₹818 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, on lower income and provision of loss on account of exceptional items of ₹963 crore in the UK business. It had posted a net profit of ₹694 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated profit after tax (before exceptional items and Non-Controlling Interest) from continuing operations declined to ₹145 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, as compared to ₹694 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Coromandel International will set up a phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid plant at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh worth ₹1,000 crore.

Subex has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, for the Assessment Year 2013–14. Accordingly, the company is entitled to a refund of ₹7.11 crore. As per the order, the additional income determined on account of the transfer pricing adjustment of ₹24.50 crore now stands reduced to ₹3.87 crore, as a result of which a refund of ₹7.11 crore has been determined.