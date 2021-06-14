FT Trustees, employees to move SAT against SEBI’s penalty

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Franklin Templeton Trustees and top employees of the fund house have decided the move the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the SEBI order imposing a penalty of ₹15 crore against them for breaching norms.
Reacting to the SEBI order, a Franklin Templeton Trustee Services spokesperson said it disagrees with the SEBI order findings and intends to file an appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal.
"We place great emphasis on compliance and believe we have always acted in the best interest of unitholders and in accordance with regulations," he said.
The difficult decision to wind up the six debt schemes was taken after due consideration of available options to avoid distressed sales of portfolio holdings to meet heightened redemptions and with the sole objective of preserving value for unitholders, said the spoke person.
The fact that the current net asset value of each of the six schemes is higher than what it was on April 23, 2020 supports the winding-up decision, he added.
The six schemes under winding up have already distributed ₹17,778 crore to unitholders, comprising 71 per cent of the AUM of ₹25,214 crore on the date of the winding-up decision. Of the above, ₹3,205 crore was paid out just last week. The process of monetisation and distribution is ongoing, he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson representing top employees of the fund house said there are policies in place to cover various matters consistent with applicable regulations and global best practices.
"We believe the company and employees have acted in compliance with regulations and in best interest of unitholders in discharging their responsibilities," he added.
"Based on our initial review of the order, we are considering all options with regard to next steps, including filing an appeal before Securities Appellate Tribunal," he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...