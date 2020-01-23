Fund raising plans of Tilaknagar Ind eyed

The board of directors of Tilaknagar Industries will meet on Thursday to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares to investors for raising of additional capital and to discuss/finalise preferential issue to the lender towards conversion of part of the loan into equity shares.

Shareholders will closely monitor the price of the issue and the number of shares to be offered by the company. The stock of Tilaknagar Industries closed at ₹15.05, up 4.88 per cent on the NSE.