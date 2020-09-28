Gateway Distriparks shares rise 3% as board meets for dividend

Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL) shares has gone up sharply on Monday after the company in its release to the NSE has informed that it would consider dividend and other business matters in the board meeting to be held later today (Sept 28).

The stock gained Rs 2.65 or 3 per cent to Rs 90.15 on the BSE today. On the NSE, the stock was quoted at Rs 90.30, up by 3.20 per cent over its previous close.