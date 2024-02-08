Gensol Engineering has announced the appointment of Ravindra Goyal as its Group Chief Procurement Officer. Goyal will spearhead the company’s supply chain management, encompassing all entities in the clean energy and electric mobility domains.

Goyal has over 29 years of experience in various industries, including solar PV module manufacturing, solar and wind EPC projects, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and green hydrogen & ammonia.

Commenting on the appointment, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder of Gensol Group said, “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and exceptional skills that will further strengthen the organization’s capabilities in procurement and supply chain management, ensuring that the company continues to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions.”

Gensol Engineeringstock rose by 3.69 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,189.60 as of 2.26 pm on Thursday.