Geojit posts 251% rise in Q2 net profit

Kochi | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Our Bureau

Geojit Financial Services has posted a 251 per cent increase in net profit at ₹32.27 crore in Q2 of FY 21 compared to ₹9.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The consolidated revenue registered 52 per cent increase from ₹71.34 crore to ₹108.59 crore. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 a share for FY 2020–21.

Satish Menon, ED of Geojit, said, “We recently launched Smartfolios product for retail investors and investment facility for global markets and these initiatives are increasing customer interest.” As on September 30, the company’s Assets Under Custody and Management stood at ₹41,000 crore.

During the quarter, the company added over 13,000 clients, taking the total to 10.70 lakh clients.

