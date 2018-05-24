Stocks

GIC India: Board meets for bonus, results

The board of directors of General Insurance Corporation of India will meet on Friday to consider the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2018; the board will also recommend dividend for FY18, if any. It will also consider and recommend an issue of bonus shares. Shareholders will closely monitor the bonus announcement, if approved by the board; the entitlement ratio will evoke keen interest from them.

