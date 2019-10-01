Stocks

Russian approval for Glenmark’s Montlezir

October 01, 2019

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia, to market Montlezir (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride 5mg + Montelukast Sodium 10mg) film coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age. Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in Q3 FY2019-20. Shares of Glenmark closed 2.55 per cent lower at ₹324.80 on the BSE.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
