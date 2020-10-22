Stocks

Godrej Ind to raise ₹750 cr via NCD

Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

The management committee of the board of Godrej Industries on Thursday approved issuance of up to 7,500 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹750 crore on private placement basis. The company had posted a loss of ₹71.06 crore and revenues of ₹267.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. Currently, promoters hold 64.96 per cent stake in the company and the rest is with the public. Among the public, LIC holds 3.87 per cent stake while HDFC Life Insurance owns 1.28 per cent stake in Godrej Industries and small investors 5.67 per cent.. Shares of Godrej Industries closed at ₹384.70, down 0.62 per cent on the BSE.

