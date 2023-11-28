Goldiam International Limited’s shares were up by 8.53 per cent after a Mumbai-based jewellery company disclosed achievements following the Black Friday Weekend, where it secured orders totaling ₹20 crore. This sum encompasses orders specifically for diamond-studded gold jewellery, with a portion, constituting 50 per cent, dedicated to lab-grown diamond jewellery.

The international clients are behind these orders, signalling a global demand for Goldiam’s jewellery. These export orders are facilitated through online platforms and websites. The execution time frame for fulfilling these orders is set on or before December 31, 2023.

The shares were up by 8.53 per cent to ₹187 at 11.10 am on the BSE.