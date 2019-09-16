Granules India enters into agreement with Ajinomoto OmniChem

Granules India has entered into an agreement with SA Ajinomoto OmniChem NV, the joint venture partner, for sale of about 4.29 crore shares held by the company in Granules OmniChem Private Limited for a consideration of ₹109.85 crore.

Conclusion of this transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain closing conditions as well as customary government approvals. The stock of Granules closed 1.22 per cent higher at ₹103.85 on the BSE.