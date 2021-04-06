Stocks

Grasim raises ₹1,000 crore via NCDs

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 06, 2021

The board of directors of Grasim Industries has allotted 10,000, (6.99 per cent fully paid, unsecured and redeemable non-convertible debentures of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore) on private placement basis. These NCDs have been rated "AAA (Stable)" by CRISIL and ICRA, it said in a notice to stock exchanges. The tenure of the issue is 10 years. Recently, its board had approved raising funds by availing term loans or by issuing debt securities in India or overseas within the overall borrowing limit of ₹10,000 crore. Shares of Grasim Industries closed 1 per cent lower at ₹1,432.05 on the BSE.

Published on April 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.