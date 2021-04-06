Grasim raises ₹1,000 crore via NCDs

The board of directors of Grasim Industries has allotted 10,000, (6.99 per cent fully paid, unsecured and redeemable non-convertible debentures of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹1,000 crore) on private placement basis. These NCDs have been rated "AAA (Stable)" by CRISIL and ICRA, it said in a notice to stock exchanges. The tenure of the issue is 10 years. Recently, its board had approved raising funds by availing term loans or by issuing debt securities in India or overseas within the overall borrowing limit of ₹10,000 crore. Shares of Grasim Industries closed 1 per cent lower at ₹1,432.05 on the BSE.