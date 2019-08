Greenply Industries has entered into an agreement for investment of ₹3.25 crore in Panchjanya Ply & Boards Pvt Ltd. Through the investment, it will acquire 30 per cent equity share capital of Panchjanya Ply, which manufactures doors and film face plywood and allied products at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The stock of Greenply Industries closed 2.98 per cent higher on the BSE at ₹145.25.