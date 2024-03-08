Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for offering liquid fuels, automotive lubricants and expanding CNG infrastructure. The companies will collaborate on various fronts to streamline operations and improve service delivery, a regulatory filing has revealed.

BPCL will supply automotive lubricants, greases, and specialties for sale at GGL and its franchise outlets.

In addition, the companies will also set up CNG Facility at BPCL outlets.

Gujarat Gas stock closed at ₹570.40 on the BSE, up 0.63 per cent, while BPCL stock declined to close at ₹624.50 on Thursday.