- April 15, 2024 16:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty tank over 1% on concerns over Middle East conflict, weak global trends
Stock markets took a beating on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 1 per cent as escalating conflict in the Middle East and weak trends from global markets unnerved investors.
- April 15, 2024 16:24
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee falls 6 paise to settle at 83.44 against US dollar
The rupee declined 6 paise to settle at 83.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, in line with deep losses in equity markets and an elevated dollar against major rivals overseas amid geopolitical tensions.
- April 15, 2024 16:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Ambuja Cements to acquire My Home Group’s cement grinding unit in Tuticorin
Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of Adani Group, has signed an agreement to acquire My Home Group’s 1.5 mtpa (million tonne per annum) cement grinding unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.
The acquisition is estimated at a total value of ₹413.75 crore and will be met through internal accruals.
Ambuja Cements’ share price declined 0.14% to close at ₹608 on NSE on Monday.
- April 15, 2024 15:51
Market Update: Sensex falls 845 pts, Nifty below 22,300
The BSE Sensex fell 845.12 pts or 1.14% to 73,399.78 and the NSE Nifty dropped 246.90 pts or 1.1% to 22,272.50.
- April 15, 2024 15:27
Stock Market Live Today: Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd appoints Shubham Arvind Kumar Jain as CFO
Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd has appointed Shubham Arvind Kumar Jain as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 15, 2024.
- April 15, 2024 15:19
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50 declines 248.25 pts
Nifty 50 declined 248.25 pts or 1.1% to trade at 22,271.15.
Nifty media and PSU Bank stocks declined over 2%
Nifty oil & gas traded in the green, up 0.36% at 11,689.90.
- April 15, 2024 15:18
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex sank 857.50 pts as of 3.03 pm
BSE Sensex sank 857.50 pts or 1.15% to trade at 73,387.40 as of 3.03 pm.
- April 15, 2024 15:17
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
ONGC (5.21%), Hindalco (2.51%), Maruti (1.31%), Nestle India (0.90%), Reliance (0.20%)
Major losers:
Shriram Finance (-2.68%), Bajaj Finserv (-2.50%), Wipro (-2.40%), L&T (-2.39%), ICICI Bank (-2.37%)
- April 15, 2024 15:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on April 15, 2024, were 865 against 3,015 stocks that declined; 141 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,021. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 160, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26.
In addition, 266 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 412 hit the lower circuit.
- April 15, 2024 15:11
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty midcap 100 declines by 1.45% to trade at 49,343.10
Nifty midcap 100 declines by 1.45% to trade at 49,343.10, and nifty smallcap 100 falls 1.44% to trade at 16,259.15.
- April 15, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex slumps 717.11 pts
BSE Sensex slumps 717.11 pts or 0.97% to trade at 73,527.79 as of 2.45 pm.
- April 15, 2024 14:51
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on BSE
Major gainers on the BSE at 2.42 pm:
CGCL (13.32%), Aster DM (7.40%), Neuland Lab (6.45%), ONGC (5.61%), CSB Bank (5.23%)
Major losers:
IFCI (-6.98%), Sapphire (-5.54%), KEC (-5.26%), NBCC (-5.24%), Castrol India (-5.19%)
- April 15, 2024 14:47
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Bank declines 1.43% to trade at 47,869.90 as of 2.39 pm.
- April 15, 2024 14:45
Stock Market Live Today: IMD Predicts above normal monsoon this year
IMD Predicts above normal monsoon this year. 106% of LPA of 87cm rainfall seen in June-Sept monsoon season
- April 15, 2024 14:25
Stock Market Live Today: Thermax stock surges 4.17% on NSE
Thermax has unveiled a manufacturing factory for Waterand Wastewater Solutions in Pune.
Thermax stock surged 4.17% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,734.
- April 15, 2024 14:10
Stock Market Live Today: Vodafone Idea expects to roll out 5G services in select pockets
Ahead of its Rs 18,000 crore further public offer (FPO), Vodafone Idea on Monday said it expects to roll out 5G services in select pockets in 6-9 months of the issue.
A sum of Rs 5,720 crore has been allocated for the rollout.
Vodafone Idea stock rises 1.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹13.15.
- April 15, 2024 14:07
Stock Market Live Today: Motilal Oswal Financial Service Limited stock declines 1.26% on NSE
Motilal Oswal Financial Service Limited has announced the opening of the public issue of secured NCDs of the face value of ₹1,000 each for an amount up to ₹500 crore, with a green shoe option of up to ₹500 crore, cumulatively aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore.
Stock declined 1.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,031.65.
- April 15, 2024 14:03
Stock Market Live Today: Intellect Global Transaction Banking has won an extended mandate with National Bank of Kuwait
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) of Intellect Design Arena Limited, has won an extended mandate with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) to accomplish a full digital transformation by modernising existing channels and providing new digital capabilities in transaction banking.
Intellect Design Arena stock rises 2.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,017.
- April 15, 2024 14:00
Stock Market Live Today: Patanjali Foods stock declines 1.80% on NSE
Patanjali Foods stock declines 1.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,318.35. The company, in a quarterly update, said revenue from the edible oil segment in Q4 showed modest single-digit growth compared to the previous quarter, accompanied by a favourable EBITDA margin.
- April 15, 2024 13:57
Stock Market Live Today: Brigade Enterprises Limited has enters into joint development agreement (JDA) with Agni Estates & Foundations Pvt Ltd
Brigade Enterprises Limited has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with Agni Estates & Foundations Pvt Ltd to develop Brigade Tech Boulevard, a ‘Grade A’ office space on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, in Chennai. With an investment of around ₹400 crore, the project will have a leasable area of 8.36 lakh sft. spread across two towers.
Brigade Enterprises stock declines 1.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹992.
- April 15, 2024 13:54
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra & Mahindra approves acquisition of 26% stake in paid-up equity share capital of Gelos Solren Private Limited
Mahindra & Mahindra has approved acquisition of 26% stake in the paid-up equity share capital of Gelos Solren Private Limited (Gelos), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten Private Limited (MSPL), which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings Limited (MHL), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Gelos plans to generate and distribute renewable energy in accordance with the Group Captive Power Procurement Model.
M&M stock trades at ₹2,060.05 on the NSE, down by 0.53%.
- April 15, 2024 13:35
Mid-day Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty decline as investors face multiple headwinds; IT and banking stocks show resilience
The BSE Sensex was down by 0.87 per cent, or 648.24 points, to 73,596, while the NSE Nifty was at 22,325, down by 0.86 per cent, or 223 points.
A total of 3,956 stocks were actively traded, 861 advanced, while 2,956 declined, and 139 stocks remained unchanged, where 148 stocks hit a 52-week high and 26 stocks hit a 52-week low at 1.10 pm on Monday.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “There are many headwinds that will weigh on markets today: the renewed conflict in the Middle East, proposed changes in the India-Mauritius tax treaty, and the hotter-than-expected US inflation are negatives.
- April 15, 2024 13:33
Stock Market Live Today: SEPC authorised to set up 2G CBG plants, stock surges 6.28%
SEPC Ltd is in receipt of authorisation letter issued by Primove Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Pune, to setup 2nd Generation Compressed BioGas (2G CBG) plants based on Primove’s patented AgroGaz technology.
SEPC stock jumps 6.28% on the NSE, trading at ₹21.15.
- April 15, 2024 13:15
Sensex Today: 368 stocks hit the lower circuit on the BSE as of 1.07 p.m.
- April 15, 2024 13:15
Stock Market Live Today: Reliance Infrastructure resolves NCLT petitions, stock up 1.72%
Reliance Infrastructure informed that the Section 7 petitions of SBI and IDBI Bank are disposed-off by NCLT Mumbai in view of OTS issued by all lenders, against Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), a joint venture of the Company with Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) (where the Company holds 74% and MMRDA holds 26%).
Reliance Infrastructure stock is up 1.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹201.15.
- April 15, 2024 13:02
Stock Market Live Today: RVNL falls 2.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹254.20. The company recently received work order from NF Railway for ₹95.95 crore.
- April 15, 2024 13:02
Stock Market Live Today: Shilpa Medicare stock rises 1.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹513.45. The company had raised ₹500 crore through a QIP.
- April 15, 2024 13:02
Stock Market Live Today: Hindustan Construction Company down 3.44% as rights issue approved
Hindustan Construction Company stock trades at ₹36.45 on the NSE, down by 3.44%. The company’s rights issue committee had approved raising ₹350 crore by allotting 16.66 crore shares at a price of ₹21 each.
- April 15, 2024 12:55
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds, MindSculpt Analytics partner to develop advanced AI medical preventive and diagnostic solutions
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited partnered with MindSculpt Analytics, a Healthcare Solutions Company, to develop advanced AI Medical Preventive & Diagnostic solutions. The company informed that this collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to deliver medical diagnostic solutions that focus on individual health, wellness, and ageing.
- April 15, 2024 12:39
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra & Mahindra faces Supreme Court appeal on tax dispute, stock dips
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has received an intimation from its legal counsel on 14th April 2024 that the Income Tax Department has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the order passed by the Bombay High Court granting relief to the Company on certain disallowances and additions made by the Income Tax Department pertaining to the Assessment Year 1989-90.
Stock trades at ₹2,057.50 on the NSE, down by 0.65%.
- April 15, 2024 12:35
Stock Market Live Today: Hikal announces leadership transition in Quality division
Hikal Ltd informed that Dr. T. Devanathan, Vice President – Quality (Pharma) will superannuate from his employment with the company today.
The company has appointed Dr. K. Suresh Babu as Head - Quality.
The stock trades at ₹300 on the NSE, down by 0.71%.
- April 15, 2024 12:28
Stock Market Live Today: Major losers of Nifty IT stocks
Here are major losers of Nifty IT stocks:
- Coforge (-3.10%)
- LTTS (-2.29%)
- Tech Mahindra (-1.67%)
- Persistent Systems (-1.56%)
- HCL Tech (-1.41%)
- April 15, 2024 12:21
Stock Market Live Today: India’s wholesale price index rose 0.53% in March from a year earlier, government data showed. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 12:20
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel widens presence; stock dips
Bharti Airtel expands its footprint in Nanded District, Palakkad, Purba & Paschim Medinipur, and Shajapur.
Stock trades at ₹1,220.30 on the NSE, down by 0.43%.
- April 15, 2024 12:05
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 pm:
ONGC (4.97%), Hindalco (3.59%), Nestle India (1.03%), Reliance (0.90%), NTPC (0.37%)
Major losers:
Shriram Finance (-2.22%), Tata Consumers (-2.11%), ICICI Bank (-1.99%), Adani Enterprises (-1.82%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.72%
- April 15, 2024 12:04
Sensex Today: BSE stocks update: 804 gain, 2,964 decline; 150 unchanged. 140 hit 52-week high; 25 Low. 216 upper circuit; 350 lower circuit
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on April 15, 2024, were 804 against 2,964 stocks that declined; 150 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,918. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 140, and those that hit a 52-week low was 25.
In addition, 216 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 350 hit the lower circuit.
- April 15, 2024 12:03
Stock Market Live Today: Ambuja Cements acquires My Home Industries’ Tuticorin unit for ₹413.75 crore; Stock Up 1.03%
Ambuja Cements has entered into an agreement with My Home Industries Private Limited for acquisition of its 1.5 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, at ₹413.75 crore.
Ambuja Cements stock rises 1.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹615.10.
- April 15, 2024 11:55
Nifty Today: Major gainers of Nifty oil & gas stocks
ONGC (4.93%), OIL (3.59%), Aegis (2.67%), IGL (2.54%)
- April 15, 2024 11:55
Stock Market Live Today: DroneAcharya opens fourth training centre in Jaipur; stock down 1.92%
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has announced the opening of its fourth training center in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This expansion is part of franchise initiative in partnership with Subhkhyati Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.
DroneAcharya stock trades at ₹152.95 on the BSE, down by 1.92%.
- April 15, 2024 11:54
Stock Market Live Today: Suven Life Sciences to present phase-2 results on Samelisant at AAN 2024; stock down 2.38%
Suven Life Sciences to present Phase-2 positive results on Samelisant (SUVN-G3031) at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2024 Annual Meeting, Denver, USA.
The stock trades at ₹112.95 on the NSE, down by 2.38%.
- April 15, 2024 11:53
Stock Market Live Today: Bodhi Tree Multimedia ventures into Bhojpuri content; Partners with MJ Creative Studio
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited is foraying into growing Bhojppur content, seals partnership with MJ Creative Studio
Stock trades at ₹16.75 on the NSE, down by 1.76%.
- April 15, 2024 11:52
Stock Market Live Today: Ajooni Biotech partners with NDDB; stock up 0.84%
Ajooni Biotech Limited has announced partnership with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Dairy Services.
Ajooni stock inched up 0.84% to trade at ₹6 on the NSE
- April 15, 2024 11:46
Stock Market Live Today: Positive outlook for automobiles, cement, metals if BJP gets third term, says Phillip Capital
Following the release of the BJP manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, analysts of Phillip Capital stated that the impact appears positive on sectors such as automobiles, cement, metals, real estate, financials, pharma, FMCG, hotels and airlines if the party comes back to power in 2024.
Analysts expect the party to be more aggressive regarding execution and policy development.
- April 15, 2024 11:20
Stock Market Live Today: Pratham EPC Projects stock rallies 20%, hits upper band on the NSE, trading at ₹163.50
- April 15, 2024 11:17
Stock Market Live Today: TCS shares climb over 1.50% after March quarter earnings
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday climbed over 1.50 per cent after the IT services major reported a 9 per cent growth in net profit at ₹12,434 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24 due to strong domestic business even as the company struggled in its key markets overseas.
The stock gained 1.56 per cent to ₹4,063 on the BSE.
On the NSE, shares of the company climbed 1.56 per cent to ₹4,064.20.
- April 15, 2024 11:10
Stock Market Live Today: EaseMyTrip.com opens first franchise in Karnal, stock dips 2.23%.
- April 15, 2024 11:07
Commodities Market Live Today: Lead futures: Go long as the rally may extend
The April lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange have gained 5.6 per cent so far this month. It bounced off after finding support at ₹177. The contract closed at ₹187.9 last week.
Going ahead, lead futures might see a dip in price from the current level. However, this is likely to be restricted to ₹184, a support. On the back of this, the contract can see a rebound.
- April 15, 2024 11:02
Stock Market Live Today: Happiest Minds partners with MindSculpt Analytics; stock down 1.40%
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has been engaged by MindSculpt Analytics, a Healthcare Solutions Company.
Stock declines 1.40% on the NSE, trading at ₹810.45
- April 15, 2024 10:56
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty prediction today – April 15, 2024: Wait for a rise to take fresh short positions
Nifty 50 has begun the week on a negative note. The index opened with a wide gap-down and is now trading 22,352, down 0.75 per cent. The weakness in the global equity markets is weighing on the Nifty. The advance/decline ratio is at 6:44. This is a negative and it indicates that more fall could be on the cards for the day.
- April 15, 2024 10:55
Stock Market Live Today: Markets dip amid global tensions and mixed performance; TCS, Senco in focus
BSE Sensex was down by 1 per cent, or 739.90 points, to 73,512, while NSE Nifty was at 22,291, down 1 per cent or 223 points.
A total of 3,330 stocks were actively traded, 417 advanced, while 2,812 declined, and 103 stocks remained unchanged. Additionally, 72 stocks hit a 52-week high, and 20 stocks hit a 52-week low at 10 am on Monday.
- April 15, 2024 10:55
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Nifty prediction today – April 15, 2024: Risk rises as volatility shoots up, traders stay out
Bank Nifty is under bear attack. It has opened the week with a gap-down at 48,058 versus last week’s close of 48,565. It declined further post the open and is now hovering around 47,950, down 1.3 per cent.
By the end of the first hour of today’s session, all 12 stocks in Bank Nifty were in the red, showing a significant bearish bias. Bandhan Bank and Punjab National Bank, down 2.2 per cent each, are the top losers.
- April 15, 2024 10:43
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral indices in red, except Nifty metal and oil & gas
All sectoral indices trade in red, except nifty metal and oil & gas. Sectoral indices that declined over 1% include: PSU Bank stocks, media, financial services, private bank, FMCG, and healthcare index.
- April 15, 2024 10:38
Stock Market Live Today: Exide Industries stock hits 52-week high at ₹423.65 on the NSE. Currently trades at ₹410.60, higher by 3.13%.
- April 15, 2024 10:37
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex trades at 73,708.44, lower by 536.46 or 0.72% as of 10.34 am, and Nify 50 trades at 22,368.65, lower by 150.75 or 0.67%.
- April 15, 2024 10:24
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures dip despite Iran’s attack on Israel
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning despite drone and missile attacks by Iran on Israel.
At 9.55 am on Monday, June Brent oil futures were at $90.31, down by 0.15 per cent, and May crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $85.42, down by 0.28 per cent.
April crude oil futures were trading at ₹7,137 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹7,187, down by 0.70 per cent, and May futures were trading at ₹7,103 against the previous close of ₹7,153, down by 0.70 per cent.
- April 15, 2024 09:50
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee falls 6 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee declined 6 paise to 83.44 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking negative equity markets and withdrawal of foreign funds amid renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Forex traders said a strong American currency in the overseas market and curde oil prices hovering above $90 per barrel also dented investor sentiments.
- April 15, 2024 09:49
Stock Market Live Today: Godrej Locks eyes 50% market share; bets big on new cheaper products, price cuts of existing ones
Locks and security solutions company Godrej Locks has said it aims to increase market share from 30 per cent to 50 per cent in three years, riding on a new range of affordable products and reduced prices of existing ones.
Shyam Motwani, business head for Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said the company’s newly-launched products are over 50 per cent affordable than the existing locks, while efforts have been undertaken to make the existing locks cheaper by 7-8 per cent.
- April 15, 2024 09:48
Stock Market Live Today: Ramkrishna Forgings wins ₹270 crore order for Vande Bharat train set
Ramkrishna Forgings has received order for Vande Bharat Train Set. The contract valued at ₹270 crore, involves the development and validation of the Bogie Frame for the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Trainset and is to be supplied to the BHELTRSL consortium.
Stock inches up 0.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹694.90.
- April 15, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel faces penalty, stock dips
Bharti Airtel has received notice imposing a penalty of ₹97,000 for alleged violation of license condition / instructions issued by DoT.
Stock trades at ₹1,219.90 on the NSE, down by 0.46%.
- April 15, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m. today
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Hindalco (1.94%), ONGC (1.62%), TCS (0.84%), Nestle India (0.59%), HCL Tech (0.15%)
Major losers:
BPCL (-3.21%), Coal India (-2.40%), Tata Consumers (-2.32%), Tata Motors (-2.31%), Adani Enterprises (-2.24%)
- April 15, 2024 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Mphasis announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
- April 15, 2024 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Indiabulls Housing Finance transfers ₹291.49 crore for FCCB redemption
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has transferred the second tranche of the reserve amount [₹291.49 crore] to the lender repayment trust. The Trustee in turn has created a fixed deposit [FD] using the reserve amount with a scheduled commercial bank, and such reserve amounts shall be utilised for redemption of the FCCBs.
- April 15, 2024 09:22
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Geopolitical tensions drive Sensex, Nifty lower
The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the week on a weak note as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel escalated. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 569.05 points to 73,675.85 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty dropped 178.95 points to 22,340.45.
Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said that the escalation of conflict and seizure of a cargo ship by Iran may increase volatility in the global equity markets, including India. The world will watch the response by Israel and the G7.”
“Further escalation in the conflict may lead to a hike in crude oil prices and in turn push inflation upwards. This reduces the chances of rate cut and in turn valuations of stocks, including Indian equities, especially at a time when they are not trading cheap,” he added.
According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the surcharged geopolitical situation will keep the markets on tenterhooks in the near term.
“The hotter-than-expected inflation in the US has dashed hopes of three rate hikes by the Fed in 2024. Now the market is pricing in only two rate cuts, that too, towards the end of the year. Consequently, the 10-year bond yield has spiked to 4.52 per cent, triggering more FPI outflows from EMs like India,” he cautioned
In brief, the coming few days will be tough for FPI, which might see more outflows. He added that “since DIIs are sitting on huge liquidity and the retail and HNIs in India are highly optimistic about the Indian market, FPI selling will be largely absorbed by domestic money.”
Meanwhile, equities across the Asia-Pacific region fell around 1 per cent, except for Chinese markets.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: this week promises to be crucial for the market as fresh worries about a potential conflict between Iran and Israel emerge. Any significant escalation in tensions could trigger panic selling and volatility in global equity markets, he said, adding that the market will also be closely monitoring the movement of crude oil prices, which are often impacted by geopolitical events.
- April 15, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Today: Jyoti Structures right issue starts today
Issue Open - 15-April-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 29-April-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 174.63 Crs (11.64 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 22.81/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 15 /-
Payment Terms: Rs. 15/- (Full amount of Rs.15 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 6 Rights Equity Share for every 37 shares held (Effectively 0.16 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 20 March 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 21 March 2024
Record Date: 21 March 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 15-April-2024 to 24-April-2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 24-April-2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 06-May-2024
Date of listing (on or about): 10-May-2024
- April 15, 2024 09:13
- April 15, 2024 09:12
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Integrated Industries Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 628.00
Ex Bonus 16 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 15, 2024 09:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations
MOSL On
Polycab – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 7500; Return Potential 42%
KEI Industries – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 5000; Return Potential 26%
RR Kabel – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2200; Return Potential 38%
(Supportive for stock prices for long term)
- April 15, 2024 09:11
Commodities market Live Today: Oil futures dip despite Iran-Israel tensions
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning despite drone and missile attacks by Iran on Israel. At 9.08 am on Monday, June Brent oil futures were at $90.29, down by 0.18 per cent, and May crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $85.36, down by 0.35 per cent. April crude oil futures were trading at ₹7126 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹7187, down by 0.85 per cent, and May futures were trading at ₹7090 against the previous close of ₹7153, down by 0.88 per cent
- April 15, 2024 08:43
Bullion Market Live Today: Silver up at $28.27
Silver prices rose on increasing fund purchases as investors sought sanctuary in safe-haven assets amid mounting inflation pressures and geopolitical worries in the Middle East. Beyond its traditional safe-haven reputation, silver has profited from industrial uses. Signs of economic recovery in China, one of the world’s largest customers, and anticipation for more stimulus measures have bolstered demand for the metal in chip and solar panel manufacturing. Furthermore, favourable manufacturing statistics from other major economies, such as the United States and Germany, contributed to the optimistic atmosphere.
- April 15, 2024 08:36
Bullion Market Live Today: Gold remains firm at $2361
Gold prices climbed amid rising Middle Eastern tensions as a result of Iran’s drone attacks on Israel. Iran’s onslaught on Israel over the weekend heightened fears of a larger regional confrontation, making markets nervous and heightening worries about stability, resulting in a high demand for safe haven assets. Meanwhile, investors are looking forward to numerous Federal Reserve officials speaking this week to get more clarity on the Fed’s future policy position. Persistently good economic statistics, particularly last week’s surprise high inflation readings, have prompted investors to alter their expectations for the timing and extent of the Fed’s rate cuts this year.
Key economic data slated for release includes Industrial Production m/m from Euro Zone, Core Retail Sales m/m, Empire State Manufacturing Index, Retail Sales m/m from US Zone.
- April 15, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Dixon Tech
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 8,400
Co To Acquire A Majority Stake In Transsion Holdings’ India Mobile Assembly Unit
Expect Co To More Than Double Its Revenue Over The Next Two Years
Profit Growth To Be Higher Than Revenue Growth
- April 15, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst. on Cyient DLM
Initiate Sell, Target Rs 570
Co Offers Electronics Manufacturing Services For Mission-Critical Applications
Co Offers EMS In Industries Such As Aerospace, Defense, Medical Tech & Industrials
Expect Co To See Strong Revenue Growth Over FY23-26
Strong Revenue Growth Driven By A Robust Order Book
Weakening Margin Profile, Deteriorating Working Capital Cycle Keep Us Cautious
- April 15, 2024 08:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on EMS Sector
Believe TAM will reach $221 bn(9% CAGR in FY2023-40E)
Indian EMS service providers are well-positioned to benefit from structural growth drivers, but expensive val limit any meaningful plays
- April 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Sun Pharma
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,790
US FDA Issued ‘Official Action Initiated’ Status For Co’s Dadra Plant
US FDA Observation Adds On Regulatory Overhang For Co
Expect Its US Generic Sales Ex-Grevlimid To Remain Rangebound On FDA Issues
Specialty Sales Remain Key For Earnings Growth, Offsetting Challenges In US Generics
- April 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UBS on Zomato
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 250
Believe Co’s Quick Commerce Growth & Margin Potential Are Under Appreciated
Detailed TAM And Unit Economics Framework Suggests FY24-29 GMV CAGR Of 45%
Detailed TAM And Unit Economics Framework Suggests $10.2 Bn By FY29, 20% Above Est
More Importantly, FY29 EBITDA Margin Should Touch 9%, Almost 2x Consensus
- April 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Exide
Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 485 From Rs 373
Co’s Share Price Could Rise Significantly Over The Next Ten Years
Co Can Become A Leading Player In Battery Cell Localisation
Government Support For Made In India EVs Could Play In Co’s Favour
Strong Auto & Industrial Customer Tie-Ups, Early Mover Advantage Could Play In Co’s Favour
Hyundai/Kia Contract Validates Capabilities; Likely A Multi-year Contract
- April 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on ONGC
Initiate Buy, Target Rs 390
Reforms In Crude & Gas Pricing Have Improved Co’s Profitability Above Past Decade Averages
See Strong FCF Generation & Consol Net Debt Reduction On Profitable Prodn Growth Over FY24-26
Valuation Doesn’t Capture Adequately As Stock Trading At A Steeper Discount To Nifty
Stock Trading At A Steeper Discount To Nifty Compared To Its Long –term Average
Sharp Rise Or Fall In Crude Price Are Key Risks
- April 15, 2024 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TCS Review
JPM
Upgrade to OW, TP Raised to Rs 4500
3Q surprised +vely on margins & signings.
CC QQ growth of 1.1% was broadly in-line
With deal signings at highest ever & TTM book to bill at 1.5x, TCS is likely to outpace peers in FY25
GS
Buy, TP Rs 4350
Increasing probability of a double-digit earnings growth in FY25
Continue to forecast a c.8% rev growth in FY25 (was 3.4% in FY24), & exit margins suggest set up for a double-digit EBIT/EPS growth in FY25 is good
Jefferies
Hold, TP Rs 4030
4Q beat estimates, but demand pressures persist.
Despite strong deal bookings, management commentary was cautious.
Continued headcount decline & sharp reduction in subcontractors do not offer comfort on growth.
Nomura
Reduce, TP Rs 3250
4Q : A mixed bag; deal wins robust
Modest miss in growth, strong beat in margins
Order booking was robust; near-term growth visibility remains low
Weak headcount addition persists
Not many levers exist for significant margin expansion
UBS
Buy, TP Rs 4700
Ended FY24 on good note with remarkable deal wins & +ve margin surprise in 4Q (100bp)
Despite all +ves, management appeared to be holding back on calling out growth revival
Conversion of large deal wins into rev is a matter of time
HSBC
Buy, TP Rs 4540
Profit beat for 4Q, led by strong margin expansion, while rev a tad lower
Deal wins strong with BBR at 1.8x; however, management remained non-committal on recovery pace for 1H FY25
MS
OW, TP Rs 4350
Find 4Q results & management commentary mixed.
Margin surprise lifts EPS est 2%, but commentary on limited visibility into near-term revenue growth trends could be a near term multiple drag
- April 15, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 15-Apr-24
1 BALRAMCHIN
2 GNFC
3 HINDCOPPER
4 IDEA
5 INDIACEM
6 METROPOLIS
7 NATIONALUM
8 PEL
9 ZEEL
- April 15, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Key Results/Board Meetings 15-Apr-24
ASHSI
General
ATAM
Final Dividend;Quarterly Results;Audited Results
FAMILYCARE
Issue Of Warrants
GICRE
General
GTPL
Final Dividend;Audited Results
HATHWAYB
Audited Results
HITKITGLO
Audited Results;General
MAYUKH
General
METALFORGE
Quarterly Results
NICCOUCO
General
ONTIC
Audited Results
RAJOOENG
Final Dividend;Audited Results
SPYL
Audited Results
SYBLY
Audited Results
- April 15, 2024 08:22
Today’s Corporate Action: 15th Apr Ex Date
SAKUMA: Right Issue of Equity Shares
- April 15, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Market pulse today
GIFT Nifty -148 pts (22455) from last trade 22603 ,
Nikkei -616 pts ,
Hangseng -234 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -475.84 pts ,Nsdq -304.50 pts, S&P
-75.65 pts , Bovespa -1450 pts , Ftse +71 pts , Dax -50 pts , Cac -12 pts ,Crude @ $85.35 brl (-0.31), Brent @ $90.22 brl (-0.23) , Gold @ 2373.80 (-0.30), Silver $28.18 (-0.15), Euro @ $1.0644, JPY @ $153.27, INR @ 83.545
- April 15, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock in focus on April 15, 2024
Granules: Unit V facility located at Anakapally gets zero Form 483 observations from USFDA.
ISMT: Company received 2 contracts from ONGC to supply products worth ₹343.72 cr.
RVNL: Company received LoA worth 95.95 cr for new line project of Araria - Galgalia of N.F. railway
Mphasis: Company has signed a multi-year global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Varun Beverages: Starts commercial production of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks at Gorakhpur
Lemon Tree: Announces the opening of A Lemon Tree Resort, in Chitwan, Nepal.
Metal stocks: US imposes sanctions on use of Russian metals on exchanges
GAIL/Petronet/NTPC/GIPCL: Government invokes section 11 of the Electricity Act. India will operationalize gas-based power plants to meet summer electricity demand
Ambuja/ACC: Adani Cement sees 16% growth, eyes 140 mn tn/year capacity by 2028
Engineers India: Company inks MoU with Detect Technologies for real-time AI-based monitoring for implementing safe practices at construction sites
Coal India: Government sets target of producing 170 million tonnes of coal from captive and commercial coal blocks in FY25.
Dixon Technologies: Company partners with France’s Dassault Systèmes to streamline operations.
Zuari Ind: NCLT approves merger of Zuari Sugar and Power with Company.
AsterDM: Company’s board declares special dividend of Rs 118/share
HFCL: Company’s subsidiary HTL bags order of around Rs 65 crore to supply optical fibre cables
Senco Gold: Company achieved 28% YoY Revenue growth in full year; and 39% YoY in Q4
Kolte-Patil: Company clocked Highest-ever annual sales value of ₹2,822 crore, a growth of 26% from last year.
Harsha Eng: Company has been appointed as the exclusive authorized agency of Umbra Group for repair, marketing, promotion, and sale of manufactured components.
Zaggle: Entered into an agreement with Eversub India Private Limited.
Grindwell: Commencement of the Engineered Ceramics facility at plant located in Halol.
PowerGrid: Company to consider raising up to Rs 12,000 crore via NCDs in FY25 on April 17
Shilpa Medicare: QIP closes, board approves allocation of 1.09 cr shares at ₹455/sh
Patanjali Foods: Q4 Revenue from edible oil segment showed modest single-digit growth QoQ.
Reliance Power: Co concludes slump sale of its 45 MW Wind Power Project to JSW Renewable Energy
Sterlite Tech: QIP closes, board approves allocation of 8.84 cr shares at ₹113.05/sh
Adani Ent: Adani Global, Mauritius will acquire 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi from UAE-based Esyasoft Holding.
Ami Organics: Company approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.
IIFL Finance: Board to meet on April 17 to mull fundraising.
TCS: Rupee Revenue at Rs 61,237 crore versus pool of Rs 61459 crore, EBIT seen at Rs 15,918 crore versus poll of Rs 15,504 crore
HDFC Bank; Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) set to buy a 20% stake in HDB Financial Services
Coforge: Consider Fund Raising Via Non-Convertible Bonds Worth Rs 340 Crores
HUL/Dabur/Zydus well: Commerce Min issues advisory to all e-commerce websites to remove all drinks/beverages from the category of health drinks on their platforms.
Godrej Agrovet: Company gets assessment order worth Rs 115 crore.
BhartiHexa: Sanjeev Kumar and Surajit Mandol resign from company’s board.
- April 15, 2024 07:50
Stock Market Live Today: IIFL Finance: CARE Ratings shifts watch from “Developing” to “Negative”
IIFL Finance: CARE Ratings has revised its credit watch on the long-term bank facilities, long term instruments, and NCDs of IIFL Finance and on the NCDs of IIFL Home Finance from “Rating Watch with Developing Implications” to “Rating Watch with Negative Implications.”
- April 15, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Nifty to open weak as markets focus on escalating Israel-Iran tension
Domestic markets are likely to remain volatile on Monday due to the escalation of geopolitical tension between Iran and Israel. Gift Nifty at 22,467 against NIfty futures close of 22,601, signalling a gap down of about 130 points for Nifty.
Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO of SAS Online - India’s Deep Discount Broker, said that the escalation of conflict and seizure of a cargo ship by Iran may increase volatility in the global equity markets, including India. The world will watch the response by Israel and the G7.”
- April 15, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 15, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: LIC, RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, Route Mobile, Varun Beverages, Patanjali Foods, DLF, HCC, ISMT, Hazoor Multi, Granules, VMS Ind, Janus Corporation
- April 15, 2024 07:33
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude Check: Uptrend is steady
Crude oil prices saw a marginal drop over the past week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down 0.8 per cent by closing at $90.2 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX lost 1.2 per cent by ending the week at ₹7,153 a barrel.
- April 15, 2024 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: F&O Tracker: A dip and then a rally
Nifty 50 (22,519) and Bank Nifty (48,565) ended the week flat due to the fall on Friday. We studied the derivatives data of both indices. Below is the analysis.Nifty 50
Nifty futures (April expiry) (22,601) closed flat last week. While there was fresh long build-up till Thursday, the decline on Friday led to the exit of some longs.
- April 15, 2024 07:31
Currency Market Live Today: Currency Outlook: Dollar gains bullish momentum
The rally in the US dollar index and the Treasury yields gained momentum last week. The US inflation data release on Wednesday last week gave a boost for the greenback and the yields.
The US Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 3.48 per cent (year-on-year) in March. This was up from the 3.17 per cent increase seen in February. The Core CPI inched up slightly by 3.8 per cent in March from 3.76 per cent a month ago.
- April 15, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Piramal Enterprises, Quess Corp and Timken India
- April 15, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Tech Query: What is the outlook for Indiabulls Real Estate, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Page Industries?
We zoom in on the prospects of Indiabulls Real Estate, as also the prospects of two other stocks — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Page Industries
- April 15, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: The mutual fund SIP test: Best investment choices in each category
SIPs (systematic investment plans) are setting new records each month with monthly SIP inflows exceeding ₹19,000 crore this March.
The virtue of investing without a break for the long term, to earn strong risk-adjusted returns, has caught on with retail investors.
Even so, selecting the right funds for your monthly SIP investments isn’t that easy a task.
- April 15, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: Vodafone Idea: Will not flounder, but will it flourish?
From ‘fight to survive’ mode around a year back, Vodafone Idea appears to be shifting to ‘survive to fight’ mode, thanks to the follow-on public offer (FPO) of ₹18,000 crore announced last week. There are positive takeaways, not the least being the fact that it will put to rest speculative activities of a few market operators. These players have been making merry by putting out chatter on interested stake buyers (Verizon, Amazon, Elon Musk, et al) from time to time, with nothing coming off it.
- April 15, 2024 07:25
Stock Market Live Today: Recommendations: SJVN: What should investors do?
The Centre targets 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 alongside additional thermal capacity of 93 GW by 2032, to ensure energy security. SJVN Ltd, a constituent of BSE Utilities Index, appears strategically positioned to capitalise on both fronts. The company is diversifying its energy portfolio beyond hydropower and renewables, enhancing its future growth prospects.
- April 15, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Insights: Wipro: Becomes a ‘show me’ story, again!
Two decades ago, in FY04, Wipro’s IT services and products revenue was twice that of HCLTech, 10 per cent higher than that of Infosys, and 70 per cent of that of TCS.
Fast-forward to today and when you consider FY24 revenues (9M actuals + 4Q estimates), Wipro’s revenue is 63/42/18 per cent lower than that of TCS, Infosys and HCLTech.
- April 15, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Asset manager VanEck’s defence ETF attracts investors amid global conflicts
Fund manager VanEck’s defence-industry focused exchange traded fund (ETF) has reached more than $550 million in net assets in its first year, VanEck said on Monday, highlighting how current, global conflicts have driven investors to the defence sector.
The New York-headquartered firm launched its VanEck Defense UCITS ETF at the end of March 2023. The ETF is up around 20% in 2024, and has reached around $560 million in net assets within a year.
The war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has also drawn in Iran, has led many governments to call for more military spending. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: US military destroyed 80 drones, 6 missiles launched from Iran, Yemen, US Centcom says
U.S. forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, on Saturday and Sunday destroyed more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.
This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground prior to their launch in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM said in a post on X. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 07:22
Currency Market Live Today: Dollar stands tall as US rate-cut bets recede
The dollar steadied on Monday, holding its biggest weekly gain since 2022, as escalating conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of stubbornly high U.S. interest rates gave support. The dollar went up 1.6% against a basket of six major currencies last week after a small but unnerving upside surprise in U.S. inflation cast doubt over bets on U.S. rate cuts, while European policymakers signalled a cut within a few months. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 07:20
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium
Oil prices fell at Asia’s open on Monday, as market participants dialled back risk premiums following Iran’s attack on Israel late on Saturday which the Israeli government said caused limited damage.
Brent futures for June delivery fell 24 cents to $90.21 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 38 cents at $85.28 a barrel by 1256 GMT.
The attack involving more than 300 missiles and drones was the first on Israel from another country in more than three decades. It had raised concerns about a broader regional conflict affecting oil traffic through the Middle East. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 07:19
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold edges higher as Middle East tensions spur demand
Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering below a record high hit in the previous session, as escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,350.59 per ounce, as of 0056 GMT. Bullion hit an all-time high of 2,431.29 on Friday.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,366.40 per ounce. - Reuters
- April 15, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earnings calendar
15.04.2024
GTPL
16.04.2024
CRISIL
- April 15, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.04.2024
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Charles Schwab Corporation (TENT) (Sector-Financial)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- April 15, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 15.04.2024
IMF Meetings @ All Day
12.00 INDIA WPI Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 0.51% versus Previous: 0.20%)
14:30 Euro Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -3.2%)
18.00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.6%)
- April 15, 2024 07:06
Today’s Stock Recommendation: 15 April 2024
Here is an interesting stock idea: Radico Khaitan
- April 15, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs infuse over ₹13,300 crore in equities in April so far amidst bullish economic outlook
Foreign investors have infused over ₹13,300 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of the month owing to a resilient domestic economy with promising growth prospects.
Going ahead, concerns over changes in India-Mauritius tax treaty will weigh on Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows in the near-term till clarity emerges on details of the new treaty, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.
- April 15, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Iran-Israel conflict: Indian equity, bullion markets could get caught in the crossfire
India’s equity and bullion markets could get caught in the crossfire between Israel and Iran on fears of the ongoing tensions escalating into a full fledged war.
“The current conflict between Israel and Iran will have repercussions on the Indian market and may result in a knee jerk reaction among market participants. Rising tensions could have a bearing on crude oil prices. Every one dollar rise in crude will impact the Indian economy and impose inflationary pressure. We need to see whether the conflict escalates further or the countries try to diffuse the situation through diplomatic means,” said Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.
