Company news: Gujarat Pollution Control Board

| Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has granted a two-month temporary revocation of the closure order issued to Elantas Beck India’s manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar (GIDC), Bharuch. The company is representing to the GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order and is taking all necessary steps in that connection, it said in a notice to the exchanges. Shares of Elantas Beck surged 4.66 per cent at ₹2,119.50 on the BSE.

