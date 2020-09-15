Happiest Minds: How to check allotment your status

Are you one of those investors who have applied for Happiest Minds public issue and are waiting to know whether you received the allotment or not?

Investors can check their share allotment status on the web site of KFin Technologies — https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/. The basis for Happiest Minds' share allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday.

The registrar is responsible for IPO allotment and refund processing.

Applicants can check the status of their allotment through PAN, application number etc.

The initial public offering of Bengaluru-headquartered digital company, Happiest Minds Technologies (HMT), was subscribed over 150 times and received strong bids from all category of investors.

The retail individual investors segment was subscribed 71 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 77 times and non-institutional investors (HNIs) 351.46 times.

The IPO came out at a price band of ₹165-166 a share.

The company, which was seeking to raise ₹702 crore through in its IPO, has received bids for ₹105-lakh crore. Anchor investors had put in around ₹316 crore last week

Happiest Minds shares are likely to get listed on September 17, according to brokerages.