Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has tied up with Soroco, an AI company, to bring intelligence to automation discovery, with process and task mining.

The company said, leveraging Soroco’s Scout AI model, which generates a work graph, the partnership aims to help organisations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and discover, monitor, and improve their operational processes.

Ram Mohan, CEO of Infrastructure Management and Security Services at Happiest Minds, said, “Happiest Minds has always believed in forging the right kind of strategic partnerships in the industry to deliver cutting-edge technology and superior digitally engineered platforms. We foresee a long-standing association with Soroco on our Automation and AI-led services. We hope together, we innovate and deliver futuristic solutions and services that will help our customers transform their technology ecosystem and meet their business goals.”

Shares were up 0.99 per cent at Rs 835.65 at 1.05 pm on the BSE.