Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. witnessed an increase in its share price by 7.99 per cent following some announcements made by the company.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Additionally, the Board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share (600 per cent) on fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 per share. The company also fixed July 27, 2023, as the Record Date for dividend payments, scheduled on or before August 18, 2023.

Furthermore, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommended the re-appointment of P. Vaidyanathan as a Non-executive, Non-Independent Director liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The share price went up by 7.99 per cent to ₹1,053.88 at 10:49 a.m. on BSE.