Hatsun Agro Product Ltd’s shares were up by 11.17 per cent after the company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ending March 31, 2024. In Q4 FY24, the company saw a revenue growth of 14.38%, with revenue from operations reaching ₹2046.87 crore compared to last year when the company reported ₹1789.46 crore. The EBITDA grew by 46.64% to ₹231.77 crore, and the Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 108% to ₹52.16 crore compared to Q4 FY23 where it stood at ₹24.98 crore

For the full FY24, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd reported a revenue growth of 10.26%, with revenue from operations at ₹7990.40 crore. The EBITDA grew by 29.43% to ₹921.56 crore, and the PAT increased by 61.15% to ₹267.29 crore compared to FY23.

The company attributed the growth to a strong sales recovery in the domestic market post-COVID, supported by summer sales and retail expansion. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd also invested in new manufacturing facilities and market assets to support its sales plans for FY25. The company informed that it is exploring export opportunities for its ice cream to various countries.

The shares were up by 11.17 per cent to ₹1138 at 11.27 am on the BSE.